Jimin Love the ARMY with these cute pictures with animals

Jimin is so cute! The BTS singer makes the ARMY sigh with these beautiful photos with animals.

Jimin from BTS is absolutely adorable and once you add some cute animals to the mix, the game gets more interesting and cuddly.

The singer has mentioned his adoration for dogs and cats. Although he is the only member of BTS who does not currently have a pet, he clearly loves to pamper those he meets.

We completely agree with this fan on Twitter who assured that Jimin is a total sweetheart with these animals. Here are some photos of the idol looking cute with some furry friends:

Curry from “Serendipity”

Curry, the calico cat, looked so comfortable on Jimin’s lap. The furry feline was featured in the music video for Jimin’s solo song “Serendipity.”

According to a blog post by the owner, Jimin took the initiative to get close to Curry before starting to record. He wanted to make sure that he wasn’t too scared and uncomfortable in unfamiliar surroundings.

Poly from Run BTS!

On episode 23 of Run BTS !, the idols were paired with dogs to perform tricks and run an agility course. The dogs got to choose their BTS member. The first dog, Poly, chose Jimin and made the right choice – it was a perfect match!

Curious cat

When BTS was filming American Hustle Life, Mochi won over this curious black cat. Jungkook tried to play with the cat, but was rejected. Jimin was so happy but Jungkook must have been sad.

Little Sung-dol

Jimin showed up at My Pet Clinic while holding the Sung-dol puppy. He poked his head out of a door on set holding the puppy, and one of the show’s hosts yelled “Ahhh cute !!!!”

Jimin seemed to be perfectly happy to hold her for as long as possible, but he had to share with his fellow dog lovers J-Hope & V.

Lucky lamb

Jimin held a lamb in New Zealand on season 4 of “Bon Voyage.” He took turns with Jungkook. Jungkook held the lamb first while Jimin acted like a father taking photos of his son.

Then it was Jimin’s turn to hold the lamb. Although it was for a very short period of time, it was an experience Jimin won’t soon forget (and neither will we).

Brandley the cat

Jimin and Brandley the cat met while taking photos for BTS’s 2017 summer package. The couple instantly became the best of friends. The photos were super cute and yes, it was a genuine joy coming from the BTS idol. She loved playing with Brandley even when the photoshoot was over.



