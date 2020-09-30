Jimin lights the stage and trending on Twitter

BTS’s Jimin lit up Gyeongbokgung Palace during Korean forum TheQoo, and it didn’t take long for ARMY to make it a trend on Twitter worldwide.

On September 28, 2020, BTS kicked off BTS Week on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ and performed their Billboard Hot 100 # 1 song, “Dynamite” with The Roots.

Additionally, BTS performed their 2018 hit song “Idol” at Korea’s Gyeongbokgung Palace in all-black hanbok-inspired outfits. BTS member Park Jimin better known as Jimin, in particular, set the stage on fire with his explosive performance and exceptional stage presence.

Jimin made viewers go wild for his perfect grunts, then when he took center stage and delivered his iconic part as the music had turned down and the jaw-dropping break dance.

Jimin, the most loved South Korean artist definitely stood out with his energy and power as the true King of the Stage that he is.

Jimin ranked in the Hot category of the Korean public forum TheQoo with a post that garnered at least 2.9 million views as of this writing. Korean netizens praised Jimin Idol’s performance with comments such as “stage genius”, “graceful”, “stage master”, “historical king”, and some comments praising his beautiful cleavage.

Similarly, Jimin became trending on Twitter around the world after the performance, especially in the United States with two keywords like Park Jimin and JIMINS.

Jimin is the most searched artist on social media

The keyword “Park Jimin” was trending in several other countries, including Argentina, Chile, Peru, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Mexico, Canada, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Australia, France, the Philippines, and Brazil.

Additionally, Jimin’s name was trending on Japan’s Twipple at No. 6 with the keywords “Idol Jimin and Dance.” Jimin’s Google search for the keyword “Jimin” peaked at 100% twice after performances by Dynamite and Idol from The Today Show.

200929 Jimin Trending After BTS performs "IDOL" to kick off a special week of performances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimin is trending worldwide at #12 and 15 countries with 2 entries (PARK JIMIN & JIMINS).😊#JIMIN #지민 #ジミン #방탄소년단지민@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/S4pCrt9fTU — FirstSnow JiminData (@FJimindata) September 29, 2020

Finally, Jimin’s solo song “Filter” ranked eighth on Billboard’s Digital Song Worldwide Sales Chart on September 29. It is the highest-rated Korean solo song and is the only BTS song in the Top 10.



