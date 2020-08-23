Jimin, Jungkook wish they had superpowers for this reason

Jimin and Jungkook wish they had super powers so they could meet ARMY. BTS’s success has been growing, as has their fan base in the last couple of years. The boys of BigHit are very popular in K-pop and the support of their army is very important to them, as they know that they have their support at all times and each project will have a great reception from them.

As part of Bangtan’s promotions and ad campaigns, Jimin and Jungkoook had an interview with Baskin Robbins, a Korean ice cream brand that they lent their image to. The K-pop idols talked about their favorite products and all the snacks they eat from the place.

The fun part came when Kookie and Jimin had to decide between two superpowers, if there was a possibility of having superhuman abilities. Travel in time or be able to teleport? Undoubtedly, the second would be of great help, because that way they could visit all the countries where ARMY is.

Jumping back in time would be a good strategy to relive all the moments between Bangtan and ARMY. Jungkook wishes he had both, but more to go back in time to relive memorable things. For his part, Jimin was a bit thoughtful about this ability, believing that what they have experienced in the past has made them who they are today.

Jungkook joked after his partner’s reply and pretended to be offended as if there was meaning behind his reply. LOL Jimin continued with the interview and assured that he would take the teleportation, that way he could meet every ARMY in the world.

Jungkook agreed, some fans have not had the possibility to enjoy a BTS concert, many times the companies carry out a market study to organize the tours and depending on the demand or if there are companies willing to pay to bring a show your country is one of the lucky ones on the Tour list.

While BTS doesn’t have superpowers, they can go back in time in other ways. “Dynamite” is a great example of this, taking references from the 90s, such as the got milk campaign that Jungkook revived, the rhythms and dance steps similar to those of the disco genre and poses by Michael Jackson.



