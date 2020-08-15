Jimin, Jungkook, and Yoon Doo Joon top image charts

Jimin, BTS’s Jungkook, and Highlight’s Yoon Doo Joon have topped the corporate reputation charts.

According to the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation, Jimin, BTS’s Jungkook, and Highlight’s Yoon Doo Joon have topped the corporate image rankings for the month of August. Jimin ranked first with 6,476,311 followed by Jungkook with 4,056,917 and Yoon Doo Joon with 3,421,270.

Take a look at the TOP 10:

Jimin from BTS

Jungkook from BTS

Yoon Doojoon from Highlight

V for BTS

EXO’s Chanyeol

Suga from BTS

Jin from BTS

Yunho from TVXQ

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo

BTS’s J-Hope

Check out the fan comments below:

SVT Jun topped his members every month for 3 years in a row, but he still doesn’t get anything from Pledis. That is so sad. It is a great gem. He is beating everyone just by breathing. They don’t even let him act again. It’s been 5 years. Poor kid keeps saying he wants to act again.

Other than BTS, it will vary greatly depending on who is active at the moment, it is not a true indicator of a person’s popularity and fame in general.

SO PROUD to see Juyeon and Hyunjae in the top 25 !! please support the Boyz everyone! They are so talented and deserve more recognition!

Congratulations to Jimin, BTS's Jungkook, and Highlight's Yoon Doo Joon on this success!




