Jimin is the shortest member of BTS Incredible!

Jimin is the most praised and recognized member of BTS, however, in terms of his physique he has a lot of difference towards his peers.

Some know it as James Corden’s Papa Mochi’s Baby Mochi. Others know him as Jimin, the artist who broke records behind songs like “Serendipity” and “Filter.”

Although Jimin can be powerful and talented, he is somewhat shorter than some ARMY imagine.

Here’s what we know about this BTS performer and his secret behind his performance of “Dionysus.”

What is Jimin’s height?

He may be BTS’s resident prince charming, but Jimin is also the shortest member of the award-winning K-pop group BTS. According to K-pop Map, this artist is 173 cm, or around 5 feet 8 inches.

However, this is not exactly low in terms of average male height, as Young Pioneer Tours reports that Korean men are, on average, 5 feet 7 inches tall. However, compared to the other members of BTS, Jimin is somewhat small.

Jimin often accepts the difference in height, even joking about it. There are even videos of him trying to stand straighter to be as tall as V. Jimin shared a secret about the group’s performance of “Dionysus”

This singer often hides his brevity, especially when it comes to live performances and music videos. For one clip, Jimin talked about the group’s choreography for “Dionysus,” a song that includes them sitting behind a table in a row.

“I have a secret. My sitting height is short, so I was like this when I sat down,” Jimin said, showing that he sat with his leg under his pom, so he seemed to have a similar height to the other BTS members. J-Hope and V laughed.

This wouldn’t be the first time Jimin’s height comes into play during a music video. For the group’s recently released music video, “Dynamite,” the artist jumped on Jungkook’s back unexpectedly.



