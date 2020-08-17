Jimin is the first Korean soloist to break World Records

BTS: Jimin continues to gain popularity in the Middle East region and continues to break streaming records.

Jimin broke his previous record on Anghami, the largest music streaming platform in the Middle East, as his solo song “Filter” surpassed 600,000 views on August 17.

Jimin became the first and only Korean solo artist to have four songs with more than 600,000 views on Anghami.

BTS’s Jimin breaks record again

Jimin’s Filter is the only solo track from BTS’s fourth full-length album Map the Soul: 7 to reach 600,000 streams in Anghami, proving the great power and impact the song has had on listeners of the Middle East regions.

Additionally, “Filter” was impressively ranked highest among all solo songs on the MOTS: 7 album on Anghami’s Top K-pop chart on August 17.

He consistently outperformed not only all the other solo songs on the album, but the title track “On” as well.

Finally, Jimin is still the most streamed member of BTS, which is very significant because it is very difficult for a Korean solo artist to reach 600,000 streams in the Middle East without a solo debut or promotion.

Filter hit 600k on Anghami app #JIMIN became the first and only korean soloist to have 4 songs over 600k Streams

CONGRATS 🎊

فلتر وصلت الى ٦٠٠ الف استماع على انغامي جيمين يصبح الفنان المنفرد الكوري الوحيد الذي يمثلك اربع اغاني مع اكثر من ٦٠٠ الف استماع

💛 @BTS_twt @Anghami pic.twitter.com/OX4WlidZii — Jimin ¹³ (@JiminOnAnghami) August 17, 2020



