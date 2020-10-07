Jimin is ready for BTS’s next online concert

Map Of The Soul ON: E will be full of surprises and Jimin showed some of the rehearsals for this online concert.

The BTS members are preparing a very special show for their fans with Map Of The Soul ON: E, a concert that will be broadcast through Weverse and that all fans of the idol group will be able to enjoy from their home community. Jimin shared an image revealing how he is getting ready for the event.

Map Of The Soul ON: E will be a very special concert that will undoubtedly encourage ARMYs who want to meet idols during a live show.

This show will show magnificent presentations over two days, taking as a date October 10 and 11. Bangtan Sonyeondan fans are already looking forward to the day of the show to reconnect with their favorite artists, but they too shared their excitement through social media.

JIMIN REVEALS HOW THE PREPARATIONS FOR THE BTS CONCERT ARE LIVED

The singers from Big Hit Entertainment have rehearsed very hard to show their best to their fans. The online concert is the best opportunity to do it, so some members have shown us a bit of what we will see on the show.

That was the case for Jimin, who posted a special image through BTS’s Twitter account. The image announces that there are only 4 days left for Map Of The Soul ON: E, but we also saw him practice for that moment.

The photo the idol posted shows him in a rehearsal room practicing a dance routine that could be Black Swan. Jimin also added a hashtag to point out that he missed his fans, however they will soon be able to meet again.

Recently, BTS also announced the opening of a new Pop Up Store that their fans will enjoy, we will tell you all the details.



