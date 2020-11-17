Jimin is chosen as the favorite idol of the K-pop industry

Jimin becomes the idol most loved by his peers, the member of the Bangtan Boys was chosen as the favorite K-pop artist of Internet users.

The members of BTS are music personalities who stand out for their heartfelt messages and original concepts, bringing pleasant songs to ARMY that they can relate to.

Park Jimin is a star who transforms when he performs on stage, showing off his talents in dancing, singing, and rap. The idol originally from the city of Busan has another side, looking adorable when interacting with his fans.

Jimin can boast of many achievements, he has broken records with his solo music and with his band, which is one of the most famous and important worldwide. The ‘Lie’ singer now has another title on his long list of awards.

JIMIN’S PERSONALITY MAKES HIM ONE OF THE MOST LOVED IDOLS BY INTERNETS

Korean media reported that Jimin is the ‘Favorite Idol of the Industry’, the member of the Bangtan Boys is the winner of a poll of ‘Dabeme’, ensuring his place as the preferred artist of social media users.

‘Dabeme’ opened its poll on October 25, 2020, the organizers asked the fans of various artists to show their love, Jimin managed to accumulate more than 4 million votes.

Jimin’s followers reacted immediately to his victory, took his profiles on different online platforms and posted congratulatory messages for the company idol Big Hit Entertainment.

Jimin now owns the title as the ‘Favorite Idol in the Industry’, thanks to a combination of factors such as his charisma, his talents, and the connection he has created with his great fandom.

Jimin recently revealed a unique technique for hitting the high notes, the Bangtan Boys member also shared one of the most difficult songs he has ever faced.



