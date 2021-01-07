Jimin has the power to calm babies with his voice (VIDEO)

Park Jimin is the ideal person to keep little ones cool. The BTS member has a special touch. Apparently, Bangtan member Sonyeondan possesses the talent to relax and fill babies with happiness. This video demonstrated Jimin’s influence on the little ones in the house.

Jimin is known in the entertainment world for his dancing and singing skills, the South Korean artist wowed worldwide audiences with an adorable appearance and energetic stage presence.

All of Jimin’s features are cute, his appearance seems that of a tender boy, with large, bright and youthful eyes, the K-pop vocalist’s lips are also a great reference, they have a reddish and natural color.

The interpreter of ‘Lie’ is the perfect mix between beauty and talent, the features of the artist from the city of Busan not only have an effect on ARMY of all ages, he also managed to impress babies . Owww!

JIMIN BECOMES TREND THEME FOR ITS EFFECT ON BABIES

South Korean media reported on a clip that captured the attention of Internet users on different social networks and online platforms. Jimin and a baby were the protagonists of a sweet moment.

The TikTok clip showed a baby watching Jimin’s part in the official video for ‘ Dynamite ‘ on different occasions , his reaction was the same, he was smiling from ear to ear when hearing Jimin’s voice and emitting sounds that expressed happiness.

Nothing stopped the little boy from falling before the charms and tone of the BTS member , he had all his eyes on the image of the artist from Big Hit Entertainment and only turned to the camera to share beautiful smiles.

Netizens defined the moment as:

An angel listening to another angel

It is not the first time that Jimin demonstrated the ability he has to win the love of the smallest of the house, videos of babies listening to the song ‘Serendipity’ circulated on the web to sleep.

Jimin is not the only member of BTS to have enormous power in babies, recently a clip showed the chemistry between a little boy and Jin .