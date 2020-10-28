Jimin has a special connection with one of his classmates

If you’re a big fan of BTS, you surely know who Jimin has made an important connection with. Have you already guessed who it is?

Boy band BTS is currently one of the biggest K-pop boy bands in the world right now and their followers simply know no limits.

The incredible hard work done by Jungkook, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope, Jin, V and RM has certainly helped the BTS team to get results and it is not an easy task to continue being a part of Billboard’s TOP 100 for more than 3 weeks. .

Since the group has been together for several years, it is normal that they create fraternal ties between them. One of the almost brother relationships that many fans adore is that of Jimin and Jungkook.

Both idols are very close to each other professionally and also personally, they come as a unit to help their team grow.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFSBSSRsYgd/?utm_source=ig_embed

Jimin and Jungkook’s bromance

But readers, are Jungkook and Jimin just colleagues or is there something more to their bond? Well, in Somagnews we have investigated this bromance (brother + romance) too controversial for some.

According to reports on Koreaboo.com, Jimin treats Jungkook like his own brother, like his real brother Park Jihyun.

That’s right, ChimChim has created such a special connection with Kookie that on various occasions they have relied on good and bad times; And although all BangTan members always help each other, there are some who are closer than others.

ARMY loves to see the strong friendship between the K-pop stars and on more than one occasion they have shared displays of affection such as hugs and verbal compliments.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CEj8rxAAjSD/?utm_source=ig_embed

It is certainly important that the Big Hit Entertainment septet have a good relationship, as that has gotten them to where they are and could lead them to the top of musical success around the world. Do you like the friendship between Jimin and Jungkook?



