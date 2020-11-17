Jimin has a coffee every ARMY would like to try

Every fan of BTS and Jimin will want to visit this cafe to try the drink created in honor of the idol who conquered ARMYs around the world.

BTS is a source of inspiration for their fans, their music accompanies them at all times and motivates them to take on new challenges, but their love for the members of the group has also given way to new ideas and creations in honor of idols, as well. It’s how Jimin’s coffee is born.

A coffee shop located in Rome, Italy has started selling a drink that gradually caught the attention of Bangtan Sonyeondan fans, the ‘Jimin Cappuccino’.

This drink is available at Al Biscione Café, a cozy place open to new ideas that decided to take the proposal of a fan of the idol group.

WHAT MAKES JIMIN CAPUCCINO SPECIAL?

The idea of ​​creating this new style of coffee came from the daughter of the owner of the cafeteria, but it is not only a striking name, but they also added details that will make every fan fall in love.

Unlike a regular cappuccino, Jimin’s drink also includes coffee creamer and irresistible decoration, so it’s not just ARMYs who will want to try it. This cafe includes as a gift a photograph of the idol with photocard style, so you can take a souvenir of your visit to the cafeteria.

