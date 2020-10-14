Jimin had an AMAZING birthday and thanks the ARMY

Jimin turned 25 on October 13 and moved by everything, he thanked the ARMY and his fellow BTS members.

The famous BTS star singer was moved by all the congratulatory messages he received for his birthday on October 13.

The celebration for Jimin’s 25th birthday began earlier and the singer responded to the congratulatory messages he has been receiving on social networks, which he thanked with some photographs.

All the ARMYs are celebrating because one of their members is celebrating his birthday and after receiving a large number of congratulations and observing the messages created in his honor, Jimin through the group’s Twitter account to greet his followers.

Jimin thanks the ARMY

As expected, today, social networks were filled with photographs, videos and messages with good wishes for Park Jimin, because the great idol who was born in 1995 is celebrating his 25 years of age and his groupmates also they congratulated on social media.

In fact, Suga was one of them and he shared a tweet where he wished his partner and friend a happy day and after seeing the publication, the vocalist responded by asking why he had used the irreplaceable word in the hashtags, but all his followers they easily knew the answer.

Another member of Bangtan Sonyeondan also shared a photo of Jimin adding the singer’s name, although it is a post in honor of the singer’s birthday, it was not revealed who made this tweet so the followers began to leave questions to discover the identity behind the photograph.

The Filter interpreter has observed with considerable attention everything that his followers organized in his honor, and that is why he also left a message of gratitude to all who took a moment to dedicate a few words to him.

As if that were not enough, Jimin also invited his followers to stay tuned, since he will make a broadcast on V Live to give a perfect closure to his birthday celebration.

“Thank you for the birthday wishes, I hope everyone has a good day. See you soon on V App!”

Park Ji-min debuted as a member of the boy band BTS in 2013, being until now one of the members of the successful group.

It is worth mentioning that in 2016 Jimin made several appearances in various programs such as “Celebrity Bromance”, “Hello Counselor”, “Please Take Care of My Refrigerator” and “God’s Workplace” and in the same year he began to be a special host of programs such as “Show! Music Core” and “M Countdown”.

Jimin’s first hit

It was on December 30, 2018 that Jimin released his first solo song, “Promise”, on BTS’s SoundCloud page and the song was described by Billboard as a gentle pop ballad, it was also composed by Jimin and Slow Rabbit.

“Promise” features lyrics written by Jimin and fellow BTS member RM, while the cover photo was taken by another of their group members and upon its release broke the record for the most played song on Soundcloud in 24 hours.

Jimin ranked 14th Most Favorite Idols in a 2016 Gallup Korea poll and then went to No. 7 in 2017 and No. 1 in 2018.

As if that were not enough, in 2018 he was the ninth most tweeted celebrity and eighth musician in the world and was also chosen by The Guardian as the seventeenth best member of a boyband in history.

In 2019, he received a plaque of appreciation from the Society for Cultural Conservation for performing the Korean traditional buchaechum dance during the 2018 Melon Music Awards, and helping to spread the dance outside of Korea.

생일 축하해주셔서 감사합니다

여러분도 행복한 하루 되세요 😄 조만간 브이앱으로 찾아 뵐게요!#JIMIN pic.twitter.com/dUBU9NWhZO — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) October 12, 2020



