Jimin from BTS transforms into an anime character

The members of BTS became anime characters. Jimin looks adorable!

The BTS members joined the Snapchat anime filter fever. Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, V, Suga and RM are fashionable guys, because of their charm and personality they could be perfect to be part of a Japanese anime. Can you imagine the stars of BTS captured in a romantic cartoon?

Recently, the company Snapchat launched a new update, with more fun filters, more options for you to have fun within the application and complementary functions that give a new life to the messaging app.

‘Anime Style’ is the Snapchat filter that has gone viral thanks to the fact that it recreates the image you select and takes it anime style, giving your images a different touch that has already captivated thousands of users.

Jimin looks charming in anime

Do you like anime and are you a fan of BTS? You will surely enjoy seeing what Jimin would look like as an anime character.

The boys of BTS could not be left behind and this time we bring you the version of the Bangtan Boys as anime characters; We used the new Snapchat filter to transform singers and rappers into animated characters.

Jimin looks so adorable, his features are made more detailed with Snapchat’s anime filter. Their looks and poses add incredible flair to the K-pop idol’s photos with the new filter.



