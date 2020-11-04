Jimin falls in love with Army with his personal picture for BE

Jimin fell in love with the ARMY with the look he used in his new individual photo for “BE”, BTS’s new album.

The concept photos of BTS started with the ARMY entering a room flooded by V’s beauty. Now, they have taken us to Jimin’s room. In contrast to Taehyung’s rather simple setup, Mochi filled her room with flowers.

In the photo that caused a sensation on social media, ChimChim can be seen sitting on a white sofa with a brown border as a series of flowers surrounds him. The colorful flowers were placed against white walls and curtains, matching the color of the sofa he was sitting on.

The theme of the room was completed with antique side tables with huge lamps placed above them. Jimin balanced the aesthetics and colors of the room by sporting an all-black outfit.

BTS released a clip along with Jimin’s concept photo

In the clip released alongside the concept photo, Jimin explained that he wanted to bring out the simplicity and point out the contrast in the colors in a way that the ARMY couldn’t miss.

It is interesting to note that the singer, who was the curator of the room, has not chosen the usual flowers that we are used to seeing. Instead, the “Filter” singer chose flowers that fans are not familiar with.

This reminds us of the Run BTS episode with florist Kim Isaac where Jimin, along with RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, and Jungkook, gave the ARMY a better understanding of flowers and the meaning behind them.

In the picture, which gave fans a closer look at the singer’s face, Jimin included the flower theme in his ensemble by sporting a black flower earring. As we have mentioned in La Verdad Noticias, BTS’s new album ‘BE’ will be released on November 20.



