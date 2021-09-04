Jimin Explains Why Serendipity Took Extra Effort

BTS Vocalist Paid Special Attention When Playing Serendipity And This Is The Reason Behind. Serendipity is turning 4 years since its release, this is the perfect time to remember Jimin‘s great effort in recording this song.

The talent of BTS on stage is undoubted, but another quality that we cannot ignore is the care with which they prepare their melodies before releasing them. They are extensively involved in the creative process, so they invest time and energy while getting everything ready for an album.

When Serendipity was released for the album Love Yourself: Her , Jimin had a new challenge due to what he wanted to show with this song, as the idol had high expectations for his performance.

In an interview the singer of BigHit confessed that he tried to use all the different nuances in his voice on this track, so it took a lot of work and attention:

I remember that the recording process was very difficult because I concentrated on those details

Today is a special day for the Bangtan Sonyeondan fandom and it is all due to the anniversary since the launch of Serendipity, so on social media posts using # 4YearsWithSerendipity have gathered a large number of fans.

Happy 4years with serendipity 🎉

What a masterpiece.we love your voice so much. It’s so heart touching,so amazing.we really love you and wishing you keep doing well in the future with more good music🎵

JIMIN OUR SERENDIPITY#4YearsWithSerendipity#세렌디피티4주년축하해

WHAT DO THE LYRICS OF BTS’S SERENDIPITY SAY IN ENGLISH?

If you love this melody and you can’t stop listening to it then the message in the lyrics must be special for you, if you still don’t know the meaning of this song here is the translation:

[Verse 1: Jimin]

All this is no coincidence

Just, just, by my feeling

The whole world is different from yesterday

Just, just, with your joy

When you called me

I became your flower

As if we were waiting

We bloom until we ache

Maybe it’s the providence of the universe

It just had to be that

You know, I know

You are me, I am you

[Chorus: Jimin]

As much as my heart flutters, I’m worried

The destiny is jealous of us

Just like you I’m so scared

When you see me, when you touch me

The universe has moved for us

Without missing a single thing

Our happiness was meant to be

‘Cause you love me, and I love you

[Verse 2: Jimin]

You’re my penicillium, saving me, saving me

My angel, my world

I’m your Calico cat, here to see you

Love me now, touch me now

[Refrain: Jimin]

Just let me love you (let me love, let me love you)

Just let me love you (let me love, let me love you)

Since the creation of the universe

Everything was destined

Just let me love you (let me love, let me love you)

Just let me love you (let me love, let me love you)

[Outro: Jimin]

Let me love, let me love you

Let me love, let me love you