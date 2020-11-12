Jimin explains why it is important for Suga to have surgery

The BTS members are preparing for the release of another album, and that includes staying healthy and happy.

During his YouTube live stream, Jimin shared his thoughts on children’s health during these uncertain times, including the importance of Suga having shoulder surgery.

BTS will release their new album BE on November 20, along with the new single, “Life Goes On.” While kids often do promo videos and interviews together, by this time Suga is most likely missing in action.

That’s due to a surgery the rapper recently underwent, according to BTS’s management company. On November 6, Big Hit Entertainment posted a message on Weverse about Suga’s condition and recovery process.

“Suga underwent surgery to repair his torn shoulder labrum on November 3,” the statement said.

“The surgery, to address an issue that had consistently been a health and wellness issue for Suga, was completed successfully, and he is currently resting and recovering on the advice of his doctor that SUGA should undergo a strict recovery period and without obstacles. ”

Some fans acknowledge that this is not the first time Suga has had a shoulder problem. In 2012, he injured his shoulder and the following year he was diagnosed with a dislocation. In 2019, he was also diagnosed with a “left shoulder posterior labrum tear,” according to Big Hit Entertainment.

Jimin commented on Suga’s surgery

Suga received various treatments to help with her shoulder and pain, but this surgery is a step toward a long-term solution, according to Jimin. The group’s singer jumped on a live broadcast during November, commenting on the group’s future projects.

According to a translation, Jimin said that he and the other BTS members are taking care of their health as much as possible. That’s why Suga came in for the procedure, so that she can “be with us for the long haul.”

As we have informed you in La Verdad Noticias, the music video “Dynamite” has been available on YouTube for months now and has turned out to be a success. Music by BTS, including their recently released album Map of the Soul: 7, is available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, and most major platforms.



