Jimin explains why he cried MAP OF THE SOUL ON: E

BTS concerts are usually very emotional and ‘MAP OF THE SOUL ON: E’ was no exception, Jimin couldn’t control his crying and at the end of the event he was very emotional, the Korean pop idol revealed why he shed some tears during the show.

‘MAP OF THE SOUL ON: E’ is one of the most watched concerts in 2020. Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, Jungkook, V, Suga and RM prepared a show full of music, choreography and stages that combined with their presence of the stars.

The agency group Big Hit Entertainment managed to break several records in sales and registered an audience greater than that of the show ‘Bang Bang Con’, demonstrating the popularity of the band led by Kim Namjoon.

BTS and ARMY have a more than special bond, there is something that unites them and that makes their coexistence magical. ‘MAP OF THE SOUL ON: E ‘was full of epic moments, like the performances of‘ EGO ’,‘ Moon ’,‘ UGH! ’And Jimin did the performance of‘ Filter ’for the first time.

JIMIN SHARES THE POWERFUL REASON WHY HE CRYED IN ‘MAP OF THE SOUL ON: E’

A few hours ago, Park Jimin communicated with his fans through a video on VLive, the “Dynamite” interpreter recalled the two days he shared with ARMY at the “MAP OF THE SOUL ON: E” event.

The BTS member said that he had worked very hard to be able to present ‘Filter’, in addition, he asked his fans what they thought of the choreography and the performance, ARMY did not hesitate to answer that it was one of his favorite songs of the night.

The music star explained that it was very emotional to see his followers connected via the Internet and when he saw their faces on the stage screen, his emotions overflowed and he could not help crying when he saw the love of Internet users.

The truth is that I cried a lot during the whole concert, I just started crying

Jimin revealed that he asked J-Hope if the clips where ARMY appeared were recordings prepared to appear behind them and Hoseok replied that no, it was all live, this touched Jimin’s heart more. It is not the first time that the idol comes to tears when he sees the affection that ARMY give him and his band.

The member of Beyond The Scene shared that after the two concerts ‘MAP OF THE SOUL ON: E ‘he rested a lot, he was living with his family and friends, who have always supported him.

Jimin recently shared a small preview of the Bangtan Boys’ musical comeback on his most recent VLive, the K-pop idol talked about other topics and surprised his fans, we invite you to see: Jimin fills ARMY with joy and gives spoilers from BTS’s comeback.



