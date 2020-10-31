Jimin excites ARMY after revealing new details of “BE”

In a recent interview with NDTV, singer Jimin revealed new details about BTS’s upcoming album “BE”.

BTS has been working on their next album titled BE. Earlier this summer, it was revealed that each member has been tasked with various tasks. The self-produced release has RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook as project managers, also known as PMs.

It is for this reason that tasks have been assigned to them. While the septet has shared limited details about their roles and responsibilities, Bangtan’s leader Namjoon, rapper Yoongi, and Mochi have now revealed that there has not been a set role for each member.

Speaking to NDTV, Namjoon explained that roles and responsibilities depend on track by track. Although he admitted that he cannot share details about the album, he revealed, “Each member did their part, including lyrics, tracks, ideas. Or even fashion, covers, whatever.”

Jimin talks about BST’s new album

ChimChim contributed to add that all members of the group had opinions while working on the album. They discussed the themes and emotions and decided to incorporate them all. “We are very dedicated to this project,” Jimin said.

Yoongi chimed in to add that it is difficult to pinpoint a particular role or responsibility. He added that the album is a collective effort where everyone puts their best effort. “There’s no set role, and for this one in particular, we all had a lot of participation, so it’s a very different album.”

Recently, as part of the album release, the members have shared handwritten postcards addressed to the ARMY. On the other hand, as we already mentioned in Somagnews, BTS’s new album is scheduled to be released on November 20.



