Jimin: Everything you need to know about the BTS member

Jimin, the singer and dancer of BTS, is a favorite of the ARMY and K-Pop lovers. We tell you everything you need to know about this idol.

Park Ji-min, known as Jimin, is a South Korean singer-songwriter, songwriter and producer. He is the main vocalist and main dancer of BTS.

Jimin was born on October 13, 1995 in Geumjeong District, Busan, South Korea. His immediate family includes his mother, father, and a younger brother.

As a child, he attended Busan Hodong Elementary School and Yonsgan High School. During high school, he attended Just Dance Academy and learned how to dance popping and locking.

Before becoming a trainee, Jimin studied contemporary dance at Busan High School of Arts and was an outstanding student in the modern dance department.

After a teacher suggested that he audition with an entertainment company, he took him to Big Hit Entertainment. Once he passed auditions in 2012, he transferred to Korean Arts High School, graduating in 2014. Jimin is currently enrolled at Global Cyber ​​University.

Jimin and his successful career in BTS

On June 12, 2013, Jimin made his debut as a member of BTS with the release of the single “No More Dream.” In the group, the dancer occupies the position of main dancer and main vocalist. Under BTS, he has released two solo tracks, “Lie” and “Serendipity.”

The song “Lie” was released in 2016 on the album Wings. It was described as impressive and dramatic, conveying dark undertones and emotions that helped reflect the overall concept of the album.

In contrast, “Serendipity” from the 2018 Love Yourself: Answer album was smooth and sensual, unraveling the joy, conviction, and curiosity of love.

Jimin’s solos “Serendipity” and “Lie” surpassed fifty million views on Spotify, a first record in five years with a solo K-pop song after Psy’s “Gentleman”.

The songs were also the only solo songs by a BTS member on the Official Chart’s Top 20 Most Perfected BTS Songs in the UK.

Jimin’s song “Promise” (2018) saw Soundcloud’s biggest 24-hour debut, surpassing the record set by Drake’s “Duppy Freestyle,” according to SoundCloud. It is currently the most famous K-pop song on the platform.

In 2018, the President of South Korea awarded him the Fifth-Class Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit along with other members of the group.

Jimin’s solo work

In 2014, Jimin collaborated with his partner Jungkook for “Christmas Day”, a Korean interpretation of Justin Bieber’s “Mistletoe”, the Korean lyrics are written by Jimin. Later, Jimin collaborated with Jungkook again by releasing a cover of “We Don’t Talk Anymore”, originally by Charlie Puth and Selena Gomez, released on June 2, 2017.

Jimin began participating in a variety of shows such as Hello Counselor, Please Take Care of My Refrigerator, and God’s Workplace in 2016. In the same year, he began hosting as a special MC on shows like Show! Music Core and M Countdown. During December he also participated in a duet at the KBS Song Festival with Shinee’s Taemin.

Jimin released his first solo song outside of BTS releases, “Promise,” on December 30, 2018, for free on BTS’s SoundCloud page.

The song, described by Billboard as a “soft pop ballad,” was composed by Jimin and Big Hit Entertainment producer Slow Rabbit, with the latter also producing the track. “Promise” features lyrics written by Jimin and member BTS RM, and the cover design photographed by his bandmate V.

Philanthropy and Jimin’s “good heart”

From 2016 to 2018, Jimin supported the graduates of Busan Hodong Elementary School, his alma mater, by covering the cost of uniforms. After news of the school’s closure broke, he donated summer and winter middle school uniforms to final graduates and gifted autographed albums to the entire student body.

In early 2019, Jimin donated 100 million Korean won (approximately US $ 88,000) to the Busan Department of Education to help support low-income students.

Of the total, 30 million South Korean Won, about $ 23,000, went to Busan Arts High School, Jimin’s alma mater.

Jimin and his art

Jimin’s voice has been described as delicate and sweet. He is considered an exceptional dancer among the members of the group and in K-pop in general. Noelle Devoe of Elite Daily wrote that he is often praised for his “smooth and graceful movements” as well as his charm on stage.

In the BTS documentary Burn The Stage, Jimin said that he considers himself a perfectionist, stating that even the smallest mistakes on stage make him feel guilty and stress him out.

He has cited singer Rain as one of his inspirations and reasons why he wanted to become a singer and a performer.

Jimin’s impact and influence

In 2016, Jimin was ranked the 14th most preferred idol in a poll conducted by Gallup Korea. In 2017 it was ranked 7th and in the 2018 survey it was ranked # 1.

In 2018, Jimin was the ninth most tweeted about celebrities and the eighth most tweeted about musicians in the world. He was voted the 17th best boy band member in history by The Guardian. From January to May 2018, Jimin won the monthly Peeper x Billboard Award for “Best K-Pop Artist – Individual”.

Peeper x Billboard is a collaboration between the Peeper social media app and Billboard Korea, where it collects fan votes for your favorite K-pop artists and announces monthly winners. The award was a donation to the UNICEF charity in his name.

In 2019, he received a plaque of appreciation from the Cultural Conservation Society for performing buchaechum, a traditional Korean dance for fans, during the 2018 Melon Music Awards. He received the award for helping to spread the dance outside of Korea.

Jimin and BTS in 2020

Following the release of Dynamite, BTS has become famous all over the world; a situation that has made the fame of the members, especially Jimin, grow every day.

On September 25, Jimin’s TikTok video became the most viewed video by a Korean individual on the platform with 70 million views. It has also earned the second most liked video for a Korean individual with 8.2 million likes.

Jimin received another recognition from the World Health Organization (WHO), the most recent from Dr. Takeshi Kasai, WHO Regional Director for the Western Pacific.

On September 24, Dr. Takeshi Kasai posted a message for BTS’s Jimin on his official Twitter account, saying, “Thank you BTS Jimin for your empathy and encouragement for the healthcare professionals who are working so hard to keep the healthy people throughout the Region. We need everyone, from all parts of society, to come together to fight COVID19. ”

On September 3, during BTS’s World Media Day in celebration of the group’s first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, Jimin delivered a statement regarding the current difficult situation due to COVID-19.

Interesting Jimin Facts

He is the shortest and the third youngest of the group.

He is 24 in the American age and 26 in the Korean age.

He is part of the dance line in BTS.

He is close friends with SHINee’s Taemin, EXO’s Kai, Wanna One’s Ha Sung Woon, and HOTSHOT’s Timoteo.

When he was three years old, Lee Young-ja went to Busan for an event. She hugged him at the event and said he was cute.

It was revealed that he, Wanna One’s Kang Daniel, and Park Woojin were in a dance competition called Busan City Kids Vol. 2. Jimin’s team beat Woojin’s team in the semi-final, while Jimin’s and Jimin’s teams were in the final. Daniel clashed.

What he loves most about himself are his eyes.

During the third meeting, he appeared on Suga’s song, “Tony Montana”.

It appeared on “Intro: Serendipity”, being the first intro track to feature a member of the vocal line.

According to the other members, he is the one who takes the most time to prepare for performances.

He and J-Hope are the only ones who are still roommates.

If I had to choose, his stage name in English would be ‘Christian Chim Chim’.

He is known for his endearing clumsiness and for his aegyo.

Fans and other members of the group nickname him a ‘Cute Mochi’.

He works very hard and gets upset easily if he makes mistakes on stage.

He is very expressive in his dance style; the other members praise him for it.

He was part of the list of the 100 most handsome faces of 2017 at number 64.

He was on the student council for his entire school life.

His favorite school subjects were math and physics.

He can speak Korean, Japanese, and basic English.

He contributed to writing his solo “Lie”.

He graduated from the Seoul High School of the Arts as the top student in all departments based on his outstanding dance skills as well as his exceptional academic achievements.

He studied contemporary dance at school.

He says that in 10 years he wants to be a cool artist living his best life.

His character BT21 is a puppy named Chimmy. He wears a yellow hoodie and his tongue always sticks out.

Listen to music on cold, sunny days.

His favorite colors are light brown, purple, and black.

His favorite number is 13.

He is known as the most energetic person in the group.

His role models are Tori Kelly and Chris Brown.

His favorite avenger is the Hulk.

All the members agreed that Jimin has changed and improved a lot since his debut.

In the BTS mini drama ‘Flower Boys’, Jimin was the PE teacher.

Unknowingly, he once spent more than 7 hours straight playing games on his phone.

The members have said that Jimin is scarier when he’s angry or irritated.

He had three choices of stage names; which were ‘Baby J’, ‘Baby G’ and ‘Young Kid’. However, he decided that his real name suited him better and used it.

You like bitter things. (i.e. lemons, lemon juice, etc.)

When asked what his favorite hair color is, Jimin says that he likes all the hair colors that he has tried so far and that they are all unique in their own way.

His ideal type is girls who are nice, cute, charming and should be smaller than him.

Jimin, along with Jin, Jungkook, and V were voted one of the Asian Heartthrobs of 2018, earning him a spot at No. 33.

He was named one of the "precious but powerful" idols that prove that the duality of man undoubtedly exists.

His Spotify playlist is called “JOAH? JOAH!”.

He was the top student in his pre-debut years (the top ranked student, also known as number 1 overall) and was class president for 9 years.

He once wrote some lyrics and gave them to Suga. Suga said: “You called these lyrics ?!” (the lyrics sounded like a nursery rhyme). Suga asked him to redo the lyrics, but in the end he still couldn’t use Jimin’s lyrics.

If he had a day off, Jimin jokingly said he wants to go on a date with Jungkook while they hold hands. And when Jungkook spoke about his wishes, Jimin yelled, “Live happily with me! “, MCD Backstage 140425,

He appeared on GLAM’s MV Party (XXO).

His “Fake Love” fancam already reaches 29.3 million on Youtube, which is the most viewed fancam on Kpop.

He has a total of 6 ear piercings. (2 on the right and 4 on the left).



