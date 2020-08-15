Jimin drives ARMY crazy with good night selfies

BTS singer Jimin shared on his Twitter a couple of selfies that drove ARMY crazy. Look how handsome he looks.

Jimin appeared on BTS’s official Twitter page, wowing ARMY with two beautiful selfies of himself sporting swoon-worthy AF. Also, ChimChim hoped the fandom would end their day well and have a good night.

In fact, August 2020 has been an extremely busy month for both BTS and ARMY. In addition to preparing for the release of their upcoming single Dynamite, ARMY is also looking forward to watching the septet’s new variety show coming out next week where Jimin’s participation is expected.

If that was not enough, we also have the presentation of the VMA 2020 of the boys that we are looking forward to on August 31, since it will be the first time that the septet of which Jimin is a part will be presented at the awards ceremony, that also in Dynamite . They are also nominated for three VMA awards: Best Pop, Best Choreography, and Best K-Pop, all for the lead single from Map of the Soul: 7 On.

Even with such busy schedules, BTS never forgets about ARMY and tries to interact with the fandom whenever time permits. Even since the guys revealed their comeback appearance, Jimin has been treating ARMY with various selfies of his ultra handsome face on Twitter.

Jimin conquers Twitter

A few minutes before the clock struck midnight in Korea, Jimin tweeted two stunning selfies of himself in a simple white T-shirt looking as fascinating as ever.

We love the slight blush on Baby Mochi’s cheeks with his pout set on point! And the boop on his cheek should be a trademark Jimin Pose!

Jimin captioned his tweet as: “Hope you end the day well. Have a good night. #JIMIN.”

오늘 하루도 잘 마무리하고

좋은 밤 되세요#JIMIN😁 pic.twitter.com/vobg7MQD18 — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) August 14, 2020

Meanwhile, BTS’s new album will be released in the fourth quarter of 2020. Before that, ARMY will be treated with Map of the Soul: ON: E, which is an online and offline concert that will take place from 10 to October 11th.



