Jimin crowned ‘King of K-Pop’ for second year in a row

King Choice conducted a poll to choose the ‘King of K-Pop,’ and BTS’s Jimin claimed the title for the second year in a row.

Everyone Rise Up For The King Of K-Pop 2020! BTS singer Jimin has been in the news for various reasons this month. From his birthday to his stellar performance in Black Swan and Filter during Map of the Soul ON: E, Mochi has caught our eye.

The singer’s fandom now begins November on a happy note, as ChimChim has been crowned the ‘King of K-Pop’ by King Choice. The BTS member was voted the deserved title winner for the second year in a row.

According to information obtained by Somagnews, one of the largest K-Pop voting websites, King Choice, conducted a poll between October 16 and October 31 to elect the monarch of this musical genre.

During those 15 days Jimin received 12,568,794 upvotes and was crowned the ‘King of K-Pop. The famous Bangtan member was also crowned last year after receiving 1,275,292 votes.

Jimin was also crowned the best dancer

This victory comes just a few months after Jimin topped the ranking of male K-pop dancers on a list made by King Choice this year. It received 6,281,147 votes and topped the list for the first time.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFxpohAqMaC/?utm_source=ig_embed

Meanwhile, Jimin joined fellow members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, and Jungkook to appear in upcoming concept clips for the group’s album “BE”. BTS is set to release this new album on November 20.



