Jimin could play the intro of BTS’s new album

Jimin from BTS could be an important piece for BTS’s new comeback, this is what we know. The Florist Smeraldo made a new posting on your blog and post could be related to Jimin and next comeback BTS.

In a few weeks ARMY is very excited about the theories that speak of a possible return musical BTS in the month of August , this would be the third comeback of the band in 2020 , t aking into account their recent album in Japanese.

All the rumors of new Bangtan Boys record material came about thanks to the Smeraldo Florist constantly posting new information on his official Naver blog and these posts coincide with BTS’s returns.

This has happened more than twice in a dren 2017 and 2018 in different eras of the group. What will J imin, Jin, Jungkook, RM, V, RM and Suga be planning for their comeback ?

The Florist Smeraldo has made a new post on your blog and message revealed is different its previous publications, mention is made of a typhoon and a man with an umbrella. ARMY believes that it is Jimin , as the idol in different video and teasers of BTS appears in the rain with an umbrella.

THIS IS THE NEW POST OF LA FLORISTERÍA SMERALDO:

Each BTS album has an intro performed by one of the 7 Big Hit Entertainment idols , so netizens believe Jimin could be in charge of singing the intro song for this new record material .

The fans of BTS are spinning the different tracks that guys have commented, for example: In the last publication of Jimin in Weverse he spoke of the rain, Jin in the ‘program Eat Jin ‘ he said Jimin was rehearsing song, the ‘ Fake Love’ Jimin teaser grabs an umbrella at the end of the clip. Everything fits, right?

If BTS is organizing their comeback it is sure that the boys are rehearsing and recording new songs for their fans . To know if the Bangtan Boys will return to the stage soon, follow all our updates and news.

Recently, BTS’s Park Jimin chose his favorite time of day, the singer always tries to make the most of his schedules and do activities he likes to make the most of his entire week.



