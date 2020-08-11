Jimin continues to dominate Amazon’s digital music charts

BTS: Jimin maintains his popularity in the United States through his solo song “Filter”.

BTS singer Park Jimin maintains his popularity in America through his solo song “Filter.” This song has topped Amazon Music’s “Best Seller in Songs” and “Best Sellers in International” categories since August 9.

Additionally, Filter was ranked third among Amazon’s best sellers of 2020 (so far). Jimin’s song ranked highest not only among BTS songs but also among all K-pop songs on Amazon.

It was previously reported that Filter was ranked fourth overall in Amazon’s “First Half 2020” in the Best Sellers category. Jimin’s song, likewise, ranked highest among all K-pop songs, surpassing other international artists.

Filter is a side song from BTS’s album Map of the Soul: 7 that was released on February 21, 2020. Filter has been consistently topping the US major charts. Despite its lack of promotion, live performance or music video.

Jimin breaks record on digital platforms

Recently, Jimin’s solo song surpassed 70 million streams on Spotify, the world’s largest music streaming site. Jimin’s Filter achieved this record in 170 days since its release, the fastest among Korean male solo artists. Meanwhile, the official Filter audio has also surpassed 30 million views on Youtube.

Finally, Filter has topped iTunes in 91 countries and regions around the world as of August 9. On August 4, BTS singer Jimin ranked seventh in Billboard’s worldwide digital song sales and stayed on the charts for 21 weeks with his big solo single.

The popularity of Jimin and his songs globally is truly unmatched as Jimin continues to make and break his own records across all platforms.



