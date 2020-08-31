Jimin conquers MTV VMA 2020 audience as blonde

Jimin conquered the screen of the MTV VMA 2020 with his dance steps, to the extent that those who saw the participation of BTS burst the networks with praise for him.

Jimin and the rest of the BTS members gave yet another display of their incredible talent on stage, surprising viewers at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night, which was held remotely due to restrictions by the pandemic.

At the event, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, V, Jungkook, Jimin and RM were one of the favorite groups with millions of fans waiting for the moment when the band received the award in the category “Best K-Pop” and three more awards at the end of the night.

In addition, the “JiminEffect” returned after it was seen that the vocalist and main dancer of BTS, aroused the interest of locals, who identified him on social networks as “the blonde boy in gray suit” after BTS performed “Dynamite ” Live.

Jimin and BTS, a total success

Jimin, who appeared in a gray suit and blonde hair, received compliments and countless questions about him, not only from locals, but also from journalists and influencers around the world who were conquered by his ability as a dancer, which earned him entering the first places of the trends of Twitter in the United States.

CNN journalist Alphonso Van Marsh noted through a tweet the resemblance of Jimin’s dance steps to Micheal Jackson’s movements, to which the ARMY enthusiastically responded that the idol had been inspired by the King of Pop.

Wow – @BTS_twt have definitely upped thier choreography game. Does the bottle blonde #BTS singer in the vest and blue tie seem to be channeling Michael Jackson? #VMAs #VMAWITHBTS https://t.co/FGXY8yZxjX — Alphonso Van Marsh (@AlphonsoVM) August 31, 2020

In addition to sparking locals’ interest in him, Jimin also recorded a trend in America and several other countries.

Jimin previously took Twitter by storm after the release of the “Dynamite” music video, which pays tribute to Michael Jackson with his dancing piqued the interest of countless locals and influential artists.

One of the most notable accolades he received came from Taj Jackson, Michael Jackson’s nephew. He congratulated Jimin’s dance and expressed his gratitude to BTS for the tribute to his uncle.



