Jimin conquers ARMY with his new selcas

Jimin’s selfies make all his fandom fall in love, see the incredible photos of the BTS singer. Jimin is trending on the Internet for these new selfies that he shared with ARMY .

Through the VLive radio show ‘JiJinJung’, the BTS guys revealed that on August 21 they will release a new single , some of the details of this track from the Big Hit Entertainment band are not yet specified, but ARMY is excited to know what #BTSISCOMING.

The Bangtan Boys members shared two behind-the-scenes selfies from the special show, fans expressed all their love and support for the 7 ‘MIC DROP’ singers and rappers.

Park Jimin updated his activities on Twitter , in the official profile of the band he posted two new selfies where he appears with intensely black hair and wears a shirt of the same color.

In selcas of Jimin , the idol sent a message to all his fans:

This was JiJinJung, good night, I love you

The selfies of Jimin so far have more than 1 million likes of Internet users in more than 500 thousand comments ARMY talked about how good it looks and they miss much the presence of the idol.

Immediately the trend ‘ PARK JIMIN’ took over all social platforms, the impact of the interpreter of ‘ Serendipity ‘ is incredible, conquering each of the hearts of his followers.

Tell us in the comments! What do you think of Jimin’s new selfies on Twitter ? The idol stole some sighs from you ?

All the music of the Bangtan Boys can help you when you need it most, we highly recommend you visit: 5 BTS songs ideal to combat stress and anxiety.




