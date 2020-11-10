Jimin conquers a new brand with Filter on Spotify

Jimin continues to receive wide recognition with the song ‘Filter’, the singer of the company Big Hit Entertainment surpassed a mark of millions of reproductions on the Spotify platform.

Everything is ready for BTS to return to promote their musical work with the record material ‘BE’, it is planned that on November 20 it will be released physically and digitally in various online apps.

The boys of BTS have many things to celebrate, as they have become one of the most important bands in recent years, managing to place their tracks in important chats such as Billboard Hot 100.

Jimin recently broke a new record with ‘Filter’, a song that belongs to the CD ‘Map Of The Soul: 7’, the idol originally from the city of Busan in South Korea, is once again crowned king of streaming on Spotify.

JIMIN’S FILTER HAS MORE THAN 100 MILLION REPRODUCTIONS ON SPOTIFY

The song ‘Filter’ was released on February 21, 2020, Jimin’s elegant song has already surpassed 100 million views on Spotify, setting a new record for a K-pop star.

Park Jimin is the first idol to reach this broadcast on the app, he is the only Asian singer to have several songs that exceed 100 million reproductions on the multiplatform. Woow!

ARMY is celebrating the new brand of the singer of ‘Dynamite’ with the hashtag # FilterByJimin100M, Internet users publish messages talking about the great impact that Jimin’s music has.

Do you already know the songs that are part of the album ‘BE’? This morning the singers and rappers of BTS revealed the songs of their next comeback, we invite you to visit: The Bangtan Boys reveal the tracklist of ‘BE’.



