Jimin chooses his favorite time of day

Every day Jimin takes advantage of these hours to enjoy the atmosphere and do some activities. During his recent appearance on Fancafe, Jimin described which time of day he enjoys the most.

After the release of BTS’s new song , Your Eyes Tell , Jimin recounted some curiosities about himself on BTS’s Japan fancafe site .

The idol was confronted with the question about what is his favorite moment of the day and it did not take long to think about it and respond, because he is very aware of the moments that give him a special feeling.

Jimin pointed out that his favorite moment is usually at night , mainly between 1:00 and 3:00 in the morning, since at that moment he feels that he has more energy and his body is more awake, so he could do more things.

However, the idol also confessed that lately there is another moment that he also likes very much, since he has adopted the habit of stopping to enjoy the atmosphere between 6:00 and 7:00 at night.

I like to open the window and feel the wind around 6:00 and 7:00 PM. These days I have been enjoying it. It is really nice at dusk.

Do you agree with Jimin’s opinion ? Tell us what time of day you find most enjoyable and motivates you to do more activities.

BTS is about to release their new album in Japanese and they recently released the song Your Eyes Tell for the first time , an emotional melody that will touch your heart.



