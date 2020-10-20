Jimin cheers up ARMY and gives spoiler for BTS comeback

Park Jimin organized a live to interact with his millions of fans around the world, the member of the Bangtan Boys talked about various topics such as his recent presentation with ‘Filter’, the activities that BTS is going to launch and the speech that the band offered in the ONU. Check out everything the K-pop singer shared with ARMY.

The boys of BTS are now ready to present their comeback with the album ‘BE’, little by little more previews will be revealed to show ARMY the style and concept that you can expect for this musical comeback.

Jimin is one of the Beyond The Scene idols who lives with the Internet the most, either on Twitter or on Weverse. The singer of ‘134340’ excited his fans by connecting with them through a live broadcast.

The K-pop idol talked about different topics, such as his recent activities, preparations for BTS’s next album, recalled the performance of ‘Filter’, and even revealed some spoilers for his comeback.

BTS ‘JIMIN SHOWS HIS MOST ADORABLE SIDE IN HIS RECENT VLIVE

The singer of the company Big Hit Entertainment began his VLive with a very positive energy and a smile that spread joy to all his viewers. Jimin asked his fans if they had seen the performance of ‘Filter’ at the online concert ‘MAP OF THE SOUL ON: E’ and ARMY replied that the show was spectacular.

Jimin recalled that speech that BTS gave in the General Assembly of the United Nations and said that the people of the world should draw all their strengths and work together to overcome the situation that the world is going through.

ARMY questioned the star what he was doing before starting the video, and the Korean pop dancer replied by saying that he had recorded something in the studio and that his voice sounded a bit husky. Right at that moment, it was when the interpreter of ‘Lie’ made a small spoiler of the BTS album:

The promo song is incredibly good

Jimin revealed that he is doing these days, the routine of the music celebrity is eating delicious food, preparing for the new record material of Beyond The Scene. Bangtan member Sonyeondan said goodbye to VLive with a sweet message:

Next time I’ll stay longer, I have to go soon

