Jimin celebrates 8 years as a K-pop idol, this was his evolution

Jimin’s rise to fame was not easy, the BTS idol passed many obstacles before becoming the great celebrity that he is today.

BTS’s Jimin celebrated 8 years as an idol in the K-pop industry, after arduous preparation, Bangtan Sonyeondan’s vocalist managed to fulfill his goals and shine on stage. Know its history and evolution.

Park Jimin was born on October 13, 1995 in the city of Busan in South Korea. The idol’s family is made up of his parents and a younger brother, who always supported him in his desire to be an artist.

안녕하세요~ 지민입니다.

트위터에 이제 공개가 되었네요~!

이제 19살이고 춤을 좋하합니다!

반겨주세요! — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) January 24, 2013

Since he was little, Jimin began to dream of different professions that he could study as an adult and as he grew older he modified his goal, for example, he wanted to be a cook, scientist and athlete.

In the end, he concentrated on dancing, as despite his shy personality, he liked people to see his skills on stage. After watching a performance by singer Rain, Jimin entered his city’s institute of Modern Arts as a student, where teachers advised him to audition for an entertainment agency.

BTS ‘JIMIN’S DREAMS CAME TRUE

In 2011, Big Hit Entertainment company traveled to Busan for face-to-face castings and Jimin tried his luck, the BTS vocalist was very nervous and during the singing test, his performance was not very stable, in contrast to the dance show, which it dazzled viewers.

Within a few days, Jimin received the news that he had been selected as a Big Hit trainee, moved to Seoul City, and began training in dance, modeling, singing, rap, and body language classes.

it’s been 8 years since jimin first tweeted to us. thank you jimin for always being here by our side, for always comforting us and making us feel loved. thank you for being you, we love you and we’ll be here with you forever💛 #ThankYouJimin

pic.twitter.com/o9G7EImvTS — mimi land 🕊 (@mimiIand) January 23, 2021

Jimin did not give up, due to showing amazing dancing and singing skills, the agency included him in Bangtan Sonyeondan’s official lineup , he and his colleagues debuted in 2013 with the song ‘No More Dream’.

At eight years of his debut , the celebrations for the race of the idol of the K-pop came to social networks, where ARMY published cute messages of love, affection and pride under the hashtag #ThankYouJimin. Owww!

Netizens from all over the world remembered Park Jimin’s artistic evolution , the important accolades he amassed, records, achievements, and other memorable mentions.