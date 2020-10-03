Jimin celebrated the fourth anniversary of “Lie”

Jimin and BTS’s ARMY fandom celebrated the fourth anniversary of the release of “Lie,” a musical hit by the star singer.

Four years ago the music video for “Lie”, a hit song performed by BTS’s Jimin, was released.

Each era of BTS has marked an important place in the history of the group and in the lives of the fans, so it is special to remember each of the releases that the members have given us and today ARMY celebrates one more Lie anniversary.

It has been four years since the short film under the name Lie was released as part of the WINGS era, but the impression from this video remains to this day.

The MV begins by showing an artwork in cool colors and Jimin being filmed inside a completely white room. Later, Lie shows us various facets of this idol, we see him smiling and a moment later playing the chaos, demonstrating his acting skills.

Jimin’s “Lie” musical hit

The interpretation of this Jimin is a fundamental part of Lie’s video, since this K-Pop idol shows all the feelings of the melody through his body expressions and dance movements.

In honor of the fourth anniversary of this video clip, fans of Bangtan Sonyeondan have looked back on the highlights of this captivating performance and their fondness for Lie’s lyrics.

The verses of this melody tell us about someone who was caught by an image that is not real, now he asks someone to find him and help him bring back his smile.

This melody has brought support and comfort to fans of the BTS group who have celebrated four years since Lie’s premiere by showing their support for the melody through social media.

Another celebration for a music release was recently held by K-Pop star Jimin as well, as Serendipity has turned 3 years since its premiere.



