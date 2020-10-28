Jimin: Bollywood Movie Trend Returning

BTS’s Jimin can break record in networks or rank number one in trends, now he makes a Bollywood movie a sensation just by mentioning it.

First of all, just the title makes us wonder, is Jimin a fan of Bollywood movies? because without a doubt, to mention any of them, he must have seen at least that movie.

It turns out that the hashtag #JiminEffect became famous, and obviously this is something to look forward to, before Somagnews announced that the leader of BTS had gone viral on Twitter placing it as the number one trend.

With this in mind we can understand the following situation. Jimin talked about a 2009 Bollywood movie “3 Idiots” and it immediately became a web sensation after that.

The Bollywood Movie Jimin Loves

Well if you don’t know, “3 Idiots” is a popular comedy movie featuring Aamir Khan, Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani, and Omi Vaidya. The film is about friendship, their college life, and their life as engineering students.

Now, why would the leader of BTS like this in particular, well, for this we will have to go back a bit in the past since you have to know that Jimin, a notable South Korean singer, lyricist and artist took his dance classes in a dance institute in Busan.

At that time he explored the contemporary dance style of the Busan Institute of the Arts. Later he was hired at the Global digital university.

So it is clear that the main vocalist of BTS loves these types of movies since they are mostly musicals in which the actors show surprising dance movements.

Also since Jimin joined the band in June 2013 and appeared as a member of BTS, he has garnered many opinions and appreciation in the world for his spectacular dance form.

His work on the songs and videos with BTS was totally honorable. One of them is “No more Dream”. Later he also released some of his best songs.



