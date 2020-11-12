Jimin appears on YouTube and talks about ‘BE’

Jimin revealed new details for ‘BE’ through a live broadcast on BTS’s YouTube channel.

If you are a BTS fan you will know that Jimin recently spoke to fans through a live broadcast on YouTube. The idol said that the band has been rehearsing for the end of the year and that they had just arrived from choreography practice.

BTS is currently preparing to release their new album “BE” on November 20, and Jimin said he knew that a lot of people are curious to know how it goes. “Almost all the songs are ready,” he said. “And the music video was also a lot of fun to shoot.”

The group has taken over the production of their album, participating not only in the creation of the music but also in the concept, design, direction and more. “This whole process was a lot of fun,” Jimin said. “It was a lot of fun working on this album with the other members.”

“Meeting like this, talking about the issues, saying ‘I did it like this, what do you think? All of that made it fun. He would show the members and say, ‘I tried to write this song, melody, lyrics. As you see?’ Of course, some things were achieved and many others were not, ”added Jimin.

After confirming that the filming of the music video is already finished, Jimin tried to think about how much he could tell fans about it. He decided to call it the “toughest” of all his music videos so far and shared that they had been happy during filming.

Jimin talked about Suga’s recovery

Jimin then said that he knew fans were concerned about Suga, who recently underwent shoulder surgery. “He’s recovering well, so I hope he doesn’t worry too much,” Jimin said.

He shared that Suga gives them updates so they know how he’s doing and that everyone stays in touch. She added, “The surgery went well. She’s saying she misses them all,” Jimin said. “I also hope that he can recover very soon.”

Jimin also spoke about his role as a “project manager” for the album, saying that he thought he didn’t do much during the process and that his role was primarily to be an intermediary between the agency and the members.

I would ask the members about their desired themes and styles and how they wanted to structure the songs, and then put everything together to pass on to the agency. He then received comments from the company and shared them with the members.

‘BE’ will be an album full of emotions

Jimin described their new album saying that it is a record of the emotions they have felt and are feeling now. He went on to assure fans that everyone is taking good care of their health.

Jimin added, “Suga decided to get the treatment early before her health got worse, because she wants to be with you for a long time. If you wait a bit, you will soon see him back and healthy. ”

Jimin continued, “The process of making this album was a very happy period of time for me,” describing it as an opportunity for him to understand himself and think of his fans. “I hope it will also be a precious album for you for a long time,” he added.

The BTS idol ended the broadcast by talking about how they miss fans so much and will continue to work hard until the day when they can meet fans again in person.



