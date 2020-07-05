Jimin announces his departure from AOA after the controversy with Mina

Jimin’s agency reveals that he is no longer part of AOA after the controversy with Mina. Jimin of AOA announces his departure from the group after the controversy against him for bullying his former partner Mina.

The controversy began with a series of accusations against him, because Mina, who left the group a few months ago, admitted that he was a victim of intimidation and bullying during the 10 years he spent at the FNC Entertainment agency .

Through a statement, FNC Entertainment shared Jimin’s decision with the Korean media. The former AOA leader was accused of intimidation and mistreatment by Mina, who assured that she did not let her cry when her father died just a couple of months ago, as it ruined the environment and the good image of the group.

The agency explained that his departure was Jimin’s decision and that from this moment on he will stop all his activities in the K-pop industry, it is not known if he will resume his career at any time. FNC assured that as a result of this controversy, it will pay much more attention to its artists.

The company also apologized for causing concern among its fans and accepts full responsibility for the matter. AOA would have visited Mina after the accusations she published on her Instagram account.

The seriousness of her complaints was extended by stating that due to the mistreatment she received, she attempted her life, even explained that she could not carry out a formal lawsuit, as she did not have enough money.

Jimin would have apologized to his former partner, but his reaction was not what was expected, because Mina made new accusations against him and assured that he was never sincere. The group visited the former member in an attempt to lend her support and settle among themselves.



