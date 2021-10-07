Jimin and V Went To School Together, This Was Their Student Life

BTS has a long friendship and they even shared time at school as Taehyung and Jimin studied together. What were BTS idols like as students? Jimin and V went to school together and they both remember those days very well, although they made a perfect contrast.

BTS has made a great team, although they don’t just get together to work, the idols have already become family due to all the time they have spent together; Since they started their debut preparation, they have great memories that are part of their history.

Jimin and Taehyung even went to school together, after entering as trainees for BigHit , they both moved to Seoul and studied at Korean Arts High School ; This is why there is a beautiful and deep friendship between the two members of Bangtan Sonyeondan .

What were your school days like ? V remembers very well those days when maybe school was difficult but he always had his friend to support him and encourage him, this was the life of Taehyung and Jimin’s students .

Jimin And BTS’s V Went To School Together And Created The Best Memorİes

In his interview with Jimmy Fallon, V recalled when he went to high school with Jimin , they both went to Korean Arts High School and while Mochi was an exemplary student , Taehyung had some difficulties as he always fell asleep; although his friend supported him and woke him up.

At that time they were still trainees, they went to school together, ate together, practiced, returned to their bedroom where they used to talk to sleep and the next day start their routine again; V and Jimin graduated from high school in 2014, a year after debuting, succeeding in their careers and in school as well.

Maybe Jimin and Taehyung were very different in their homework but together they could support each other and achieve it; Until today they are part of a great team that little by little continues to fulfill its goals and dreams, Bangtan shows that unity is strength.