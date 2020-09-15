Jimin and V reveal details about BTS’s upcoming album

BTS’s Dynamite album was a huge hit, but what do you expect for the next single? Jimin reveals important details.

It has been an amazing year for BTS. After breaking numerous records with Map of the Soul: 7, the septet made ARMY bow to them after debuting atop the Billboard Hot 100.

Following the landmark achievement, BTS appeared on the popular Korean radio show Bae Chul Soo’s Music Camp on Monday. During their visit, members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook talked about the achievement, talked about their upcoming album, and revealed their biggest musical influences.

Jimin talks about BTS’s album

As reported by Soompi, these are some of the radio chat highlights:

While the band expressed their happiness at topping the Hot 100 chart, Suga talked about the band’s upcoming album. It was already revealed that the members have been working on all aspects of radio.

On the show, Yoongi confirmed that the album will arrive this year. Jimin added that the group has almost finished working on it and ARMY could expect the album to be released before the end of the year.

Jimin aka “Mochi” joked that he was giving “exclusive” information that the songs on the album will be better than Dynamite.

Taehyung chimed in to say, “To give a surprising spoiler, the songs are between three and four minutes long.” Namjoon also joined in to add that the new album will explore different genres and the messages in the songs are all we need to hear during these difficult times.

The Bangtan Boys were questioned about their biggest musical influences. Jin, Jimin, and V chose their fellow BTS members as their biggest influencers, while Jungkook mentions RM’s name in particular.

The Bangtan leader also named his team members, but later revealed that if he had to pick a particular artist, he would pick Nas the rapper. Namjoon recalled that during the 2020 Grammys, he saw the rapper in person for the first time and was extremely nervous.

The Korean rapper confessed to experiencing all kinds of emotions at the time before adding that he was more nervous seeing Nas than when he met Drake.

On the other hand, Jimin said that there has been no interest for him beyond music and concerts for the past few months. The TaeTae performer revealed that he has been happy lately.



