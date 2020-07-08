Jimin and V fought over dumplings, learn how to make this dish

Jimin and V’s friendship grew stronger after the fight over this delicious dish. The BTS members share a special story with the dumplings involved .

Jimin and V have a very special friendship , but before it will get, they had to face some difficulties because their personalities are very different.

They shared with their fans the story of the dumpling incident , an episode in their lives where they got into a very serious fight when they discussed whether they should eat or train first.

Learn how to prepare this dish in a simple way with the following recipe and feel like your favorite idols.

INGREDIENTS:

2 and a half cups of wheat flour

Salt

100 ml of boiling water

300 grams of pork shoulder or ground pork

100 grams of chopped cabbage

Half a teaspoon of baking soda

1 tablespoon of cornstarch

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon of sugar

1 pinch of white pepper

3 tablespoons of water

1 tablespoon of Chinese rice wine (you can replace it with sherry)

Dark soy sauce

Normal soy sauce

Sesame oil

Chives

Fresh ginger

MASS

In a container serve the water and put it on the fire until it boils. While the water is ready, mix the flour and a little salt in a bowl. When the water boils you will begin to mix it with the flour, lean with utensils such as a spoon or chopsticks to mix it.

Once the dough begins to form you must remove it from the bowl and knead it with your hands, it may be a little tired but you must continue until you get a compact dough. Divide it into two parts and wrap them in plastic, let them rest for a while, about 15-30 minutes.

FILLING

If you bought pork shoulder you should chop it carefully until you get ground meat. Put it in a bowl and add the baking soda, sugar, cornstarch, sesame oil and Chinese rice wine. Also add a teaspoon of normal soy sauce and a teaspoon of dark soy sauce, chives and chopped ginger, finally add garlic and white pepper.

In another container cut the cabbage into very small pieces, put salt on it and you will see that it will release a little water, you must drain that liquid and dry the cabbage, then add it to the meat and mix very well.

PREPARE

Once the dough you prepared has rested you will need a clean surface where you will place a little flour to make the dumplings wraps. Choose one of the two parts you left to rest, cut it in half and then each in half, continue like this until you have 16 fragments. Take a piece of dough and make it into a ball, then lean with a rolling pin and flatten it and then place it on waxed paper. Do the same with the other 15.

Once they are all ready you should place one of them on the palm of your hand, take a little filling and put it in the center, do not place too much or the dumpling will not be able to close. To seal it you will have to fold it in half, making the edges of the wrap meet, little by little fold small folds so that the filling is inside the small nest of dough.

KITCHEN

There are two methods of cooking dumplings. To steam them you need a steamer where you will place a base so that the dumplings do not stick, you can make this base with cabbage leaves. If you do not have a steamer you can use a pot where you will place boiling water and a container to cook in a bain-marie, in this case you should use a little sesame oil in the base before putting your dumplings, this will prevent them from sticking.

You can also cook them fried. To do this you must put a pan with oil on the fire and start frying your dumplings. When the bottom of each piece is a little golden, you should add a little water and cover the pan quickly so that steam is generated and the rest of the dough is sewn.

SAUCE

Accompany your dumplings with a sauce, to prepare it add a little light soy sauce, chopped ginger, sesame oil and, if you want, a pinch of chili powder.



