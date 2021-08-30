Jimin and Suga Take You On Their Exciting Date At The HYBE Museum

BTS band members toured HYBE INSIGHT and show us why it’s a must-see destination. There is no doubt that every ARMY would like to visit the HYBE building and take a walk through the museum, but the experience is even better with some of the BTS members.

For the new BANGTAN BOMB, Suga and Jimin took us to take a look at the different facilities and attractions that are available to visitors, so they had fun and learned about the experience lived by many fans.

Since their arrival they were surprised by the play of lights, together with their staff they toured the attractions of this space, where they observed a look at Suga’s studio, saw the presentations that are shown in the museum, and listened to some of the audios recalling the moments in which they prepared the various contents.

They let us see that in HYBE INSIGHT you can listen to the melodies of the idols and even show your best dance steps. The BTS boys lived an exciting experience surrounded by lights and were even able to see a projection with all the trophies and awards they have won throughout their careers.

BTS GIVES ARMY A YOONMIN DAY

Today is a good day for all Yoonmin fans, if your group bias is Suga or Jimin then surely you already had several pleasant emotions thanks to the activity of these idols.

In addition to the fun BANGTAN BOMB where the idols took a walk like a friendly date to the museum, Jimin also hooked up to a live broadcast where he greeted his fans and chatted with them.

To cap off Yoonmin Day with a flourish, Suga took to the group’s Twitter account to share a selfie wearing a memorable look, earning compliments from fans, and shining on social media.

If you missed Jimin’s live and want to know what happened in the broadcast, here we tell you some special moments, the idol even spoke in Spanish.