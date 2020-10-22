Jimin and Suga set a record over 9 million on Vlive stream

BTS members Jimin and Suga wowed ARMY during a broadcast on their social media.

BTS members Jimin and Suga recently decided to log into Vlive and have a surprise live broadcast session with fans.

The two members held their live broadcast consecutively starting yesterday. Jimin was the first to log into the app and have a 32-minute stream to communicate with fans after his birthday celebration, while Suga went online the next day and played guitar for his fans.

A netizen shared a snapshot of the number of viewers who logged in for the live broadcast while other Korean netizens were in awe of BTS’s popularity.

Jimin surprises ARMY

In just 30 minutes, Jimin was able to gather 9 million viewers around the world during the post-birthday broadcast, while Suga was able to gather close to 8 million viewers.

The time the two members broadcast live was when people would still be at school and work. It would also be in the middle of the night for fans abroad, as Suga broadcast live at 5 p.m. in Korea and 4 a.m. on the East Coast of the United States.

Many Korean netizens were impressed with the accumulating power of BTS members Jimin and Suga and expressed their amazement in an online community.



