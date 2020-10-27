Jimin and Jungkook break classroom rules at RUN BTS

Golden Maknae and the ‘Filter’ singer teamed up for noodles, the Bangtan Boys idols turned into starving students on the latest episode of RUN BTS !. Check out the fun moment below.

The boys of BTS are ready to make their comeback with ‘BE’, this record material is the third studio album of the band in 2020, ARMY is very excited because there is less and less time to enjoy the music of the idols.

Through the VLive app, the latest episode of RUN BTS! Was revealed, an exciting variety show starring Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, V and RM, where they spend their time facing off in epic battles. and games.

This chapter of Run BTS !, K-pop singers and rappers became students, the teacher was Kim Seokjin, and the moments they lived in the classroom were incredible. What antics did Jungkook and Jimin do in the classroom?

Jimin and Jungkook are idols who are characterized by their perseverance, talents, and abilities, but in the classroom they brought out their more rebellious side, as they both behaved in a funny way.

JIMIN AND JUNGKOOK ENGINE THEM TO EAT IN THE CLASSROOM

The members of Beyond The Scene love food and can’t pass up the opportunity to enjoy a delicious treat, candy, or drink, so Jimin and Jungkook brought some delicious noodles and a soda to the classroom.

The ‘Dynamite’ performers shared a desk at the Run BTS! , so each one placed a book between them to prevent their classmates and the teacher from seeing that they were enjoying their food.

Although they were both very careful so that Professor Jin did not notice that they were eating, the room manager noticed that his students were distracted, Kim Seokjin asked Jimin why his arts were moving so much and Jimin replied:

Move by the wind

Everyone began to laugh and to avoid problems, he took off his earrings so as not to attract so much attention and continued eating in the company of BTS’s Golden Maknae. Do you identify with Jimin and Jungkook?

Recently, Jungkook and Jimin got into trouble with Jin, the oldest member of the Bangtan Boys who turned into a handsome and strict teacher.



