Jimin and his childhood good deeds reveal his big heart

Can you imagine what Jimin from BTS was like in his childhood? The singer mentioned a fact that showed his good personality that has always accompanied him.

ARMY manages to get to know a lot about the boys of BTS through the great diversity of content that the group releases, because in that way we not only see them dazzling on stage, but also their more casual, fun or even sweet side.

In reality, the only ways to know details of the childhood of these boys is through the stories of their family or the stories that they share, but each of them is valued by fans precisely because they are moments in their lives that They are alien to the artistic career they lead.

We’ve heard them talk about their days as trainees, as students, and more, but on one occasion Jimin also showed that when he was a little boy he was too honest.

JIMIN’S HONESTY MARKS FOR HIS SWEET ACTIONS

During one of the many shows where we have seen the boys of BTS, Jimin briefly shared an anecdote that aroused tender reactions, as we could imagine just what he described.

The Filter interpreter said that as a child, one day he went to the police station to return money that he had found, however, his honest action took a funny turn when he pointed out that the amount he returned was 50 cents. AWW!

JIMIN’S PERSONALITY GAVE PRIORITY TO THE VALUES HE LEARNED

Surely many people lose and find coins or bills of minimum value on the street, which sometimes end up on this site due to minor oversights, but although Jimin’s discovery did not represent a great loss for others, his good character led him to show his honesty.

