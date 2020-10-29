Jimin 250 million plays on SoundCloud with “Promise”

BTS: Jimin’s “Promise” Remains Second Most Played Song Of All Time On SoundCloud

BTS’s Jimin has a new achievement to celebrate. The first song composed by the idol, “Promise”, surpassed 250 million views on SoundCloud on October 29.

“Promise” remained the No. 1 most-played Korean song and the second-most-played song on SoundCloud in its history.

Following its stunning release on December 30, 2018, “Promise” immediately broke SoundCloud’s record and became the song with the highest debut in 24 hours with 8.5 million views topping Drake’s “Duppy Freestyle”.

Additionally, Jimin’s single became SoundCloud’s “loudest blob of 2019”.

Jimin dominates SoundCloud with “Promise”

Currently, “Promise” has become the second most played song of all time on SoundCloud, it also reached that milestone in record time, and is currently the most streamed and most liked Korean and BTS song on that platform.

As we informed you in Somagnews, in BTS’s documentary series “Break the Silence”, Jimin shared the process he went through to make such a sweet and healing song.

The 25-year-old singer admitted that he spent seven months working on “Promise,” got help from RM, and also shared clips of him recording the track.

“I made a promise to our fans. It has given me the desire to take on more challenges. ”

The song turned out to be a very beautiful, endearing masterpiece, loved by the listening public, which is why it continues to dominate SoundCloud.

ARMY members celebrated this milestone on Twitter via the hashtag # PromiseByJimin250M and immediately set the trend in South Korea.

Park Jimin escribió Promise para si mismo y para los Armys que están sufriendo solos y nos pueden expresar sus sentimientos.

Park Jimin escribió Promise para si mismo y para los Armys que están sufriendo solos y nos pueden expresar sus sentimientos.

Siempre que la escuches piensa en que el nos quiere ver felices




