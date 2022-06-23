Jim Tressel Resigns: The World of College Football Reacts – The Spun: What’s Trending in the sports world today

Former Ohio State football coach Jim Tressel is stepping down as president of Youngstown State High School.

The university announced the decision in a statement Wednesday evening.

“It has truly been a blessing and a labor of love to serve Youngstown State University,” Tressel said in an email to the campus community.

He will leave his position on February 1, 2023.

The world of college football reacted to this news on Twitter.

“It’s hard to get the most out of a declining university, but it definitely did a great job,” one fan wrote.

“He did amazing things for YSU,” another added.

Tressel took up his current position back in 2014. Before he was hired as the Buckeyes’ head coach in 2001, he spent 15 seasons as the Youngstown State football coach, leading the Penguins to four national championships at the NCAA Division 1-AA level.

“I am especially proud of our dramatic increase in the number of graduates, the number of graduates, the collection of dollars and the physical transformation of our beautiful campus and city. It was a blessing to serve together with so many people who love and believe in the influence and importance of YSU,” Tressel added.

It is unclear what awaits the 69-year-old leader next.