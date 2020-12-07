Jim Ryan highlights the importance of the Japanese market

In an interview with Edge magazine, Jim Ryan, head of PlayStation, stressed that the Japanese market remains “incredibly important” for Sony, and that rumors about the region being “left out” by the company are “inaccurate”.

In early November, a report published by Bloomberg noted that advertising campaigns and other marketing strategies had no impact in Japan, something apparently caused by a reduction in the number of employees who were working with planning and supporting the launch of the PS5 in the country. However, according to Jim Ryan, it’s all just misinterpreted rumors.

“Sony’s position is that the Japanese market remains extremely important to us. We are very excited about the involvement of the Japanese game development community as it hasn’t been for many years, ”said Ryan. “In our two launch programs – which featured a fair amount of games, but not a large number of games – there were eight titles developed in Japan, many of which are the subject of collaboration and partnership between PlayStation and the Japanese publishing community.”

In the first four days of PS5 launch, approximately 118,085 units were sold in Japan, while the PS4 sold, over the same period, approximately 300,000 units, even arriving in the country almost three months after the worldwide launch. However, the head of the PlayStation mentioned that this is not an indication that the company is moving away from the east.

“So I read these things,” said Ryan. “Many of these comments are inaccurate, and Japan – as our second largest market and home to Sony – remains very important to us.”



