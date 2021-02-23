Jim Ryan announces Days Gone to be released for PC

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) president Jim Ryan has revealed that Days Gone will arrive on the PC in the second quarter of this year. The information was confirmed in an interview with GQ, which was released on Tuesday (23).

In the chat, the executive commented on the news in Sony’s gaming sector and commented that “a whole list” of PlayStation games will be released for computers in the coming years.

Asked why the company has changed its view of exclusives, Ryan replied that “some things have changed”.

“Particularly, in the last half of the PS4 cycle, our studios have made some wonderful games. There is an opportunity to expose these great games to a wider audience and to recognize the economics of game development, which is not always simple. The cost of making games increases with each cycle, as the caliber of intellectual property improves. In addition, our ease of making it available to non-console owners has increased. Therefore, it is a very simple decision to make ”, he defended.

The president of SIE said that the Sony games released for PC have been a sales success and that players are enjoying it. In addition, he pointed out that there was no negative reaction from PlayStation players regarding this breach of exclusivity. These two points combined justify “the next steps in that direction”.

Postponement policy

Despite saying that the feeling is “possible”, meaning that it should not happen, Ryan did not deny the possibility of postponing PlayStation 5 titles such as Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal and Horizon: Forbidden West. He argued that Sony’s priority is to launch games that are ready and not rush things so that they reach the market with quality problems. At this point, the executive probably referred indirectly to stories like Cyberpunk 2077.

“It never works at the best of times. But I think in this world, where creative people are working remotely, you just have to respect the fact that development needs to have what it takes to get the games right, ”he said.

In this regard, Ryan confessed that the next Gran Turismo will be postponed to next year because production was affected by the covid-19 pandemic.

What’s new for 2021

Ryan also commented on the efforts being made to supply the PS5 console market. He apologized to fans who are looking for the video game and are unable to access it, but assured that everyone is working to make sure that demand is met.

Finally, the big boss talked about plans for 2021, including the new edition of Play At Home. Still on games, he said the delivery of the latest titles on PlayStation Plus “has worked for us as publishers and we know that subscribers have loved it.”