Jim Parsons Reflects on How He Made His Colleagues on The Series “The Big Bang Theory” “Feel Bad” With The Release, Says He Did Not Know That The Show Would End

Although it’s been three years since “The Big Bang Theory” ended, the series is still alive, and not just in the form of streaming. Now there’s an oral history from Jessica Radloff titled “The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of an Epic Hit,” and the book shares the behind-the-scenes secrets of the CBS sitcom. Now, after some comments from his former colleagues on the book, Jim Parsons is thinking about how to make them feel bad about his decision to leave the series.

Jim Parsons has spoken openly before about when it was time to leave The Big Bang Theory, and this decision eventually led to the end of the beloved series. In an oral history, Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki told what it was like when they found out, as they thought the meeting would be about renegotiating the terms of another season, and were shocked when they found out it wasn’t.

In a new interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Parsons reflected on his “bumpy” departure from “The Big Bang Theory” and how he never wanted to make anyone angry or feel bad. He said:

It’s never nice to hear that you’ve done something that even accidentally angered or upset someone. But I was doing what I had to do, and that was the best way to handle it. To be honest, we were not the kind of group that, in my opinion, needed to hold group meetings in this way.

Even such a successful show as “The Big Bang Theory” had to end at some point, so looking back, it may not be too shocking that the departure of one star led to the end. Frankly, it wouldn’t be the same show if it went on without everyone, especially when Parsons’ Sheldon Cooper became so central to the comedy. However, as he continued, he didn’t know that his decision would affect his colleagues by ending the show.:

I can’t say I was surprised, but I wouldn’t be surprised either if it continued. Some part of me felt a sense of elation that this could go on without me! But that’s not what happened.

In 2021, Kaley Cuoco revealed that she actually thinks that Jim Parsons decided to leave the Big Bang Theory. She admitted that while she was shocked by the news, as she and Johnny Galecki were both hoping for a 13th season, she and the rest of the team (including creator Chuck Lorre) agreed that they all came together and they would all leave. together. Parsons’ decision to leave meant that the end was most likely inevitable.

After the end of The Big Bang Theory, the actors found ways to work together again. Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch reunited on the show Celebrity Jeopardy! while Jim Parsons and Bialik are working together on Call Me Kat. Meanwhile, most of the cast supported each other, whether it was different projects or birthdays. As for whether there will be a special TBBT reunion in the future, it may be too early to say, but anything is possible.

“The Big Bang Theory: The Ultimate Inside Story of an Epic Hit” is out now.