Jim Parsons Powerful Statement Away From Sheldon Role

Jim Parsons is and will be part of the present and past of The Big Bang Theory. While he always took on roles as The Normal Heart and acted both on stage and screen, he no longer plays his star role: Sheldon Cooper. At least not on camera, as he still narrates young Sheldon, in the Young Sheldon series.

Jim Parsons won many Emmy Awards for playing Sheldon Cooper on The Big Bang Theory. Yet in the 12 seasons of the show that continue to air, the actor continues to witness fans fall in love with Sheldon and collect more and more fans.

Jim Parsons feels secure in his role as Sheldon Cooper and doesn’t need to hold on to him forever. Away from the role, he did not hesitate to mark the best part of never playing Sheldon again.

12 seasons is a long time and many people don’t stay in the same job for more than a decade. So Jim Parsons was ready to at least stop making new episodes of The Big Bang Theory.

“I’m not saying it in a bad way, because I loved every episode we did,” Parsons said.

“I wasn’t really excited about playing the part anymore. It was a wonderful job. I’m sure a lot of people do the same thing in other jobs where they aren’t completely excited and want a change. ”

CBS and creator Chuck Lorre seemed to agree with this decision. The way Jim Parsons recounts it, it all worked out to end The Big Bang Theory in season 12. If there had been a plan, he still could have done season 13.



