Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik have a relationship in real life

The Big Bang Theory was broadcasting for more than a decade, after its 12th season unfortunately came to an end, in which more than one of us broke our hearts, and no wonder, most people detest the goodbyes, especially when it comes to a series as original as this CBS drama was.

Today, we couldn’t imagine a Sheldon Cooper who wasn’t played by the great actor Jim Parsons. In the third season of The Big Bang Theory we saw how the socially clueless super-genius met the love of his life, Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik), although they both started on the wrong foot, they finally ended up combining.

This drama had a 12-year broadcast period on the air, and as we well noticed on the screens, Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik spent moments really close to each other, they even ended up getting married, which is why they became an iconic duo. That is why many of the viewers wonder if these two have a relationship beyond the screens.

As in all series and movies, the co-stars are always involved in love rumors, and these two young people were no exception, of course, they did not hesitate to give their revelations. It was Bialik herself who explained that they are very good friends in real life, however, their relationship is not only based on “friends from work” it goes beyond that.

According to her own words when asked about her friendship with her colleague, she replied: “Jim Parsons and I contacted each other in life. We are working together on this new program that we are producing together. I have been in life events and I know to his family and yes, we are friends. ”

This project that Mayim Bialik mentioned was Fox’s other sitcom, Call Me Kat. On another occasion, the young woman revealed that neither of them are “too sentimental,” but even that didn’t save them from feeling overwhelmed when she finished The Big Bang Theory.

This has undoubtedly been one of the most successful projects shared by these two young people and it is no secret to anyone that the cast in general had a bad time when it reached its end, as he explained: “Very, very emotional, and also only think about how it played out so that everyone could see us having our last scene. “