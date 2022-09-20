Jim Harbaugh was asked about the backup situation in Michigan

After a quarterback competition at the start of the season, sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy won the starting position at Michigan over incumbent QB1 Cade McNamara.

As an experienced player in the starting lineup, McNamara has firmly fit into the Wolverines’ main reserve position. But after the injury sustained during last weekend’s crushing win over UConn, that No. 2 position is now up for grabs.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh is confident in his quarterback depth chart.

“I’ve seen good things. Davis Warren, Alan Bowman, Alex Orji,” Harbaugh said this week via The Michigan Insider. “Seeing very good things from them in practice and then when they were successful in games. I think we are completely confident in all three.”

Warren, Bowman and Origi saw time in the Wolverines’ 59-0 win over UConn. Together they gained 30 yards and one touchdown on 3/4 passes. Seven different quarterbacks completed the pass in Saturday’s win.

It was confirmed that McNamara was out for week 4, but the timing of his return after that remains unknown.

“We’ll see,” Harbaugh said. — I mean, I’m sure it will heal quickly. Tough as nails type of guy. Here he will be rehabilitated for some time. A little rest and treatment.”

Michigan at number 4 will face Maryland next Saturday.