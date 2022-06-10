Jim Harbaugh Is Praised for What He Did with the College Football Playoff Bonus

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is one of the best in his field—both on and off the football field.

Harbaugh received a $1.5 million bonus last season when the Michigan Wolverines earned a trip to the college Football Playoffs. However, he didn’t keep it all to himself.

It is reported that the head coach of Michigan gave all this to the employees of the school’s sports program, who had their salaries cut during the pandemic.

“When there were wage cuts during the pandemic, I knew it was hard for people,” Harbaugh said via USA Today.

“And I just thought it would be something very good, positive.”

You just don’t see it happening very often. Jim Harbaugh is a really good man.

Good job, Coach.

“As a recipient of Coach Harbaugh’s generosity, I can’t thank you enough! Go Blue!,” said one fan.

“How nice that there are still coaches who believe their word! I’m sure he made life a little easier for those who need it. Thank you, Jim, for being a decent person,” another fan wrote.

“I’m glad to see that this has received coverage. We can all use such positive stories right now,” one fan tweeted.

Harbaugh and the Wolverines open the 2022 season on September 3 against Colorado State.