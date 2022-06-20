Jim Harbaugh gives Brutally Honest Advice to his daughters

Michigan State head coach Jim Harbaugh recently appeared on the Jed Hughes podcast. And as only Jim Harbaugh could, he explained that hiring assistants is very similar to his dating advice for his daughters.

Speaking about his strategy on Monday: “This is how I tell my daughters: you’re going to marry someone. Just don’t marry a fool. You can’t trust a dumbass. You can’t trust judgment.”

Harbaugh is overseeing many changes in Ann Arbor. Broyles Award winner Josh Gattis moved to the NFL along with some top executives in the person of Aidan Hutchinson and Hassan Haskins.

Michigan also hired Jesse Minter as the team’s defensive coordinator and promoted Grant Newsom to coach with disabilities.

In its current form , Jim Harbaugh ‘s offensive headquarters looks like this:

• Sherron Moore: Co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach.

• Matt Weiss: Co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

• Mike Hart: Running game coordinator and running backs coach.

• Ron Bellamy: Receivers coach.

• Grant Newsome: Tight ends coach.

And from the defense side:

• Jesse Minter: Defense coordinator.

• Steve Clinkscale: Defensive Coordinator and defensive coach.

• Mike Elston: Recruiting coordinator and defensive line coach.

• George Helou: midfield coach.

• Jay Harbaugh: Special Teams Coordinator and safety coach.